trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: India's First Solar Mission Successfully Lifts Off To Study Sun

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
ISRO successfully launched its much-anticipated ‘Aditya-L1’ mission to Sun from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Sept 02.‘Aditya-L1’ is India’s first space-based Indian observatory mission to study the Sun. As per ISRO, Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.
Follow Us

All Videos

Aditya L1 to cover a distance of about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth to Sun
play icon4:58
Aditya L1 to cover a distance of about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth to Sun
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
play icon1:0
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
play icon13:28
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
play icon3:0
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
play icon6:9
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while

Trending Videos

Aditya L1 to cover a distance of about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth to Sun
play icon4:58
Aditya L1 to cover a distance of about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth to Sun
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
play icon1:0
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
play icon13:28
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
play icon3:0
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
play icon6:9
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while