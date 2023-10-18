trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676796
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Speaking on the Supreme Court verdict on same-sex marriage, Film Director and LGBTQIA+ activist Onir said that people had high hopes from the Supreme Court and called it disappointing.
