Holi 2023: Delhi’s diplomatic community shake a leg, enjoy festivities | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi hosted the Holi Mahotsav for the diplomatic corps and senior bureaucrats of Delhi on March 06. The Holi celebration was colourful with folk dances and songs associated with Holi. The guests got the chance to witness cultural performances at the event. The guests didn’t resist shaking their legs with the folk performers.