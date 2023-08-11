trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647514
“It is a total and complete transformation of Air India”, says CEO Campbell Wilson after unveiling of new logo

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson commented on Air India unveiling its new logo on August 10 and called it a complete transformation of the airline company. He also said that the team is investing a lot of money, time and passion to completely transform the company. He also mentioned that the transformation will take time as there are a lot of moving involved in the project.

