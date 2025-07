videoDetails

ITBP soldiers met with tragic accident, 6 dies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 01:24 PM IST

A major accident has happened in Ganderbal. A bus fell into a swollen river. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had hired this bus. The driver of the bus has suffered several injuries in this accident. The person who has been injured is the driver of the bus. Pictures of the bus falling into the river have also surfaced. After this incident, the local administration and rescue teams have reached the spot.