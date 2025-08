videoDetails

ITBP team rescues 37 villagers amid Uttarkashi Flash Flood

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), with other agencies, rescued 37 villagers, including 22 men, 11 women, and 4 children, during the Dharali flash floods in Uttarkashi. All evacuees were safely moved to ITBP BOP Kopang, where first aid and medical assistance are being provided to those injured in the floods.