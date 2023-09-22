trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665589
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“It's a great decision…” Harnaaz Sandhu on Women's Reservation Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
As the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on September 21, who was invited to the Parliament, called it “a great decision”.
Follow Us

All Videos

CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
play icon0:37
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
play icon1:8
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
play icon1:13
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
play icon11:41
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI
play icon0:49
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI

Trending Videos

CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
play icon0:37
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
play icon1:8
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
play icon1:13
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
play icon11:41
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI
play icon0:49
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI