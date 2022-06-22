NewsVideos

It's a Match! Police department launches “Dating Site” For Cats, Dogs

Pet lovers can now find the pet of their dreams after a Police department's office in Florida launched a spoof dating site for cats and dogs called "Tender." The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced a cheeky site on its Facebook page earlier this week, as a method of matching up adoptable pets with their forever homes.

