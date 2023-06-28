NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Its duty of police to investigate…” Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on fling FIR against Amit Malviya

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
After filing an FIR against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya over an animated video of Rahul Gandhi was shared by him on Social media, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that it’s the duty of the police to investigate.

All Videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Faces Criticism, After He Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss
play icon1:32
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Faces Criticism, After He Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
play icon0:50
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office

Trending Videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Faces Criticism, After He Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss
play icon1:32
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Faces Criticism, After He Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
play icon0:50
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office