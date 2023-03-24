NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jack Dorsey Loses $526 Million Net Worth Hours After Hindenburg Report | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Jack Dorsey Loses $526 Million Net Worth Hours After Hindenburg Report | Zee News English Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey's net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research's latest report. The report alleged the payments company ignored a widespread fraud intentionally. Hindenburg released a report Thursday claiming Block had inflated user metrics. It also claimed that the stock has downside of 65% to 75% on a purely fundamental basis

All Videos

Andre Russell To Tim Southee: Players Who Can Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer As KKR's Captain
Andre Russell To Tim Southee: Players Who Can Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer As KKR's Captain
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Big meeting of Congress leaders in party office
5:17
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Big meeting of Congress leaders in party office
Deshhit: Rahul's membership is over, now what is the option?
9:57
Deshhit: Rahul's membership is over, now what is the option?
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel supports Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
1:58
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel supports Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case

Trending Videos

Andre Russell To Tim Southee: Players Who Can Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer As KKR's Captain
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction
5:17
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Big meeting of Congress leaders in party office
9:57
Deshhit: Rahul's membership is over, now what is the option?
1:58
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel supports Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case