Jack Dorsey Loses $526 Million Net Worth Hours After Hindenburg Report | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Jack Dorsey Loses $526 Million Net Worth Hours After Hindenburg Report | Zee News English Block Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey's net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research's latest report. The report alleged the payments company ignored a widespread fraud intentionally. Hindenburg released a report Thursday claiming Block had inflated user metrics. It also claimed that the stock has downside of 65% to 75% on a purely fundamental basis