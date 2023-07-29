trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642085
Jaipur: Teen girl tries to book air ticket to Lahore to meet an online friend; handed over to Police

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
A juvenile girl who wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her online friend was turned over to police by Jaipur airport authorities on July 28. The minor attempted to book a ticket to Lahore of Pakistan without a visa or passport, which in turn made the airport authority suspicious.

