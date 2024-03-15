NewsVideos
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Jairam Ramesh alleges BJP over Electoral Bond. Election Commission has released list over electoral bonds. Meanwhile, Congress's Jairam Ramesh has made serious allegations against BJP over electoral bonds. Know in detail in this report what Jairam Ramesh said about electoral bond.

