trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaishankar Returns From His Trip To The United States, Provides Video Of Highlights From Trip

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Concluding his week-long visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 01 posted a video on social media platform X, sharing the highlights from his trip.
Follow Us

All Videos

India's tremendous performance with 13 gold medals, watch video
play icon0:55
India's tremendous performance with 13 gold medals, watch video
Ankit Baiyanpuria, India's Fitness Icon, Attributes His Enormous Success To His Parents
play icon1:25
Ankit Baiyanpuria, India's Fitness Icon, Attributes His Enormous Success To His Parents
President Murmu paid tribute to Bapu and offered floral tributes.
play icon1:37
President Murmu paid tribute to Bapu and offered floral tributes.
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi reaches Vijay Ghat after Rajghat
play icon1:45
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi reaches Vijay Ghat after Rajghat
This post of PM Modi came on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
play icon2:54
This post of PM Modi came on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Trending Videos

India's tremendous performance with 13 gold medals, watch video
play icon0:55
India's tremendous performance with 13 gold medals, watch video
Ankit Baiyanpuria, India's Fitness Icon, Attributes His Enormous Success To His Parents
play icon1:25
Ankit Baiyanpuria, India's Fitness Icon, Attributes His Enormous Success To His Parents
President Murmu paid tribute to Bapu and offered floral tributes.
play icon1:37
President Murmu paid tribute to Bapu and offered floral tributes.
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi reaches Vijay Ghat after Rajghat
play icon1:45
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi reaches Vijay Ghat after Rajghat
This post of PM Modi came on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
play icon2:54
This post of PM Modi came on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri