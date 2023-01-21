NewsVideos
Jamaican legend Usain bolt reportedly missing $12.7 million from investment account

|Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:23 AM IST
Lawyers for eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt say their client has been defrauded of $12.7m from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Bolt was informed last week that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled. Jamaican legend Usain bolt reportedly missing $12.7 million from investment account

