Jamaican legend Usain bolt reportedly missing $12.7 million from investment account

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:23 AM IST

Lawyers for eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt say their client has been defrauded of $12.7m from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Bolt was informed last week that his account balance at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Ltd (SSL) had inexplicably dwindled. Jamaican legend Usain bolt reportedly missing $12.7 million from investment account