Jammu: Dogra Front protests against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over ‘Khalistan Propaganda’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Following the statement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the death of a Khalistani terrorist or ‘Canadian citizen’, India-Canada relation hit rock bottom on September 19, massive protests across the country erupted on the same day. In that series, Dogra Front workers in Jammu held a protest against the Canadian PM over his ‘Khalistan Propaganda.”
