trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727195
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir Srinagar: Schools Reopen After Three-Month Winter Break

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us
In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a sense of normalcy returns as schools reopen after a three-month winter break. Students are back in classrooms, marking the end of the seasonal hiatus. Stay tuned for updates on the resumption of educational activities in the region.

All Videos

Massive Fire In Assam: Homes Ravaged Near Kathmill Chariali, Nagaon
Play Icon00:41
Massive Fire In Assam: Homes Ravaged Near Kathmill Chariali, Nagaon
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Tough Battle For Jyotiraditya Scindia In Guna Constituency
Play Icon00:19
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Tough Battle For Jyotiraditya Scindia In Guna Constituency
PM Modi to visit 12 states in 10 days
Play Icon05:32
PM Modi to visit 12 states in 10 days
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Note for Vote Scam Case
Play Icon01:21
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Note for Vote Scam Case
IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with Accident in Ranchi
Play Icon01:51
IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with Accident in Ranchi

Trending Videos

Massive Fire In Assam: Homes Ravaged Near Kathmill Chariali, Nagaon
play icon0:41
Massive Fire In Assam: Homes Ravaged Near Kathmill Chariali, Nagaon
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Tough Battle For Jyotiraditya Scindia In Guna Constituency
play icon0:19
Jairam Ramesh Predicts Tough Battle For Jyotiraditya Scindia In Guna Constituency
PM Modi to visit 12 states in 10 days
play icon5:32
PM Modi to visit 12 states in 10 days
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Note for Vote Scam Case
play icon1:21
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Note for Vote Scam Case
IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with Accident in Ranchi
play icon1:51
IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with Accident in Ranchi