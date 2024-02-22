trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723801
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
An avalanche in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has trapped three foreigners, resulting in one casualty and one injury. Visuals from the incident have surfaced, highlighting the challenging situation. Authorities are likely engaged in rescue efforts to address the impact of the avalanche in the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

