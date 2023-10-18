trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676896
Jammu: Two BSF personnel injured in cross-border firing by Pak Rangers in Arnia Sector

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Two BSF personnel were injured on October 17 after Pakistan Rangers resorted firing towards BSF troops in Jammu’s Arnia Sector. The alert BSF troops befittingly retaliated the unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers, informed BSF Jammu PRO. The two BSF jawans, who received bullet injuries, were immediately hospitalized and provided medical assistance.
