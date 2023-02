videoDetails

Jaya Bachchan loses her cool again, points finger at RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was captured furiously pointing a finger Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar. The incident occurred during a proceeding on February 9 in the Parliament. The clip got viral as fire all over the social media platforms.