trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706950
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JDU MP's controversial statement on Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
JDU MP Kaushalendra Kumar has given a controversial statement regarding Ram Temple. On the question of invitation cards being distributed for the inauguration of Ram temple, the JDU MP said that no one's son is getting married. Nor is there any Shraddha for anyone's father. In such a situation, who are those who invite?

All Videos

people of Delhi can get relief from cold today
Play Icon2:0
people of Delhi can get relief from cold today
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Play Icon5:40
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Play Icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Play Icon7:26
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon5:2
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha

Trending Videos

people of Delhi can get relief from cold today
play icon2:0
people of Delhi can get relief from cold today
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
play icon5:40
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
play icon7:26
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
play icon5:2
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
Kaushlendra,JDU MP,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir pran pratishta,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir news,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir pran pratishtha date,ram mandir update,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction,pran pratishtha,