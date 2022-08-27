NewsVideos

Jharkhand political turmoil: BJP is trying to pollute politics, says Bandhu Tirkey

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, state Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on August 27 launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they are trying to pollute politics in the state. He added that the BJP always conspired against the Jharkhand government. While speaking to ANI, the leader said, “Jharkhand’s politics is different...BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance govt's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas.” “They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure,” he added.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, state Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on August 27 launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they are trying to pollute politics in the state. He added that the BJP always conspired against the Jharkhand government. While speaking to ANI, the leader said, “Jharkhand’s politics is different...BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance govt's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas.” “They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure,” he added.

All Videos

Instagram rolls out update to change default content settings for teens
Instagram rolls out update to change default content settings for teens
Banna Gupta says BJP perturbed as Jharkhand heading towards all-round development
Banna Gupta says BJP perturbed as Jharkhand heading towards all-round development
Marbat festival celebrations underway in Nagpur,Maharashtra
Marbat festival celebrations underway in Nagpur,Maharashtra
Badhir News: Raids at the house of Patna engineer Sanjay Rai
4:6
Badhir News: Raids at the house of Patna engineer Sanjay Rai
Countdown for the fall of Noida Twin Towers begins
12:28
Countdown for the fall of Noida Twin Towers begins

Trending Videos

Instagram rolls out update to change default content settings for teens
Banna Gupta says BJP perturbed as Jharkhand heading towards all-round development
Marbat festival celebrations underway in Nagpur,Maharashtra
4:6
Badhir News: Raids at the house of Patna engineer Sanjay Rai
12:28
Countdown for the fall of Noida Twin Towers begins