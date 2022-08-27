Jharkhand political turmoil: BJP is trying to pollute politics, says Bandhu Tirkey

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, state Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on August 27 launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they are trying to pollute politics in the state. He added that the BJP always conspired against the Jharkhand government. While speaking to ANI, the leader said, “Jharkhand’s politics is different...BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance govt's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas.” “They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure,” he added.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, state Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on August 27 launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they are trying to pollute politics in the state. He added that the BJP always conspired against the Jharkhand government. While speaking to ANI, the leader said, “Jharkhand’s politics is different...BJP is trying to pollute politics here. If EC sends a report in a sealed envelope, it gets leaked even before it's opened. The alliance govt's recent decisions will affect their (BJP) base in tribal areas.” “They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure,” he added.