Jharkhand: Spurts of heavy rain waterlog MGM Medical College’s burn care unit

Heavy rains that lashed Jamshedpur of Jharkhand, led to waterlogging at the burn care unit of MGM Medical College and Hospital on September 13. Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

