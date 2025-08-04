Advertisement
Jharkhand's former CM Shibu Soren dies at 81

Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away in New Delhi this morning. He was ill for a long time.

