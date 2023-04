videoDetails

Jiah Khan Case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty', gets acquitted by the special CBI court

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Jiah Khan Case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi found 'not guilty', gets acquitted by the special CBI court Almost a decade after actor Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai today acquitted her boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges.