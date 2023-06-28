NewsVideos
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
J&K administration, along with the police and security forces, conducted a mock drill on June 28 ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. It started from Jammu and crossed Jakhani Check Naka, in Udhampur district.

