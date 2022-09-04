J&K: An Indian Army capture of a Pakistani "Fidayeen" passes away from cardiac arrest

Fidayeen Tabarak Hussain, a kidnapped Pakistani by the Indian Army, passed away on September 3 while receiving medical attention. Tabarak reportedly experienced a heart arrest, which led to his death. The Fidayeen had acknowledged getting money from a Pakistani colonel to harm the Indian Army. When he attempted to attack an Army position in Rajouri in August, he was apprehended.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Fidayeen Tabarak Hussain, a kidnapped Pakistani by the Indian Army, passed away on September 3 while receiving medical attention. Tabarak reportedly experienced a heart arrest, which led to his death. The Fidayeen had acknowledged getting money from a Pakistani colonel to harm the Indian Army. When he attempted to attack an Army position in Rajouri in August, he was apprehended.