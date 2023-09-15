trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662584
NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K: Civil society members pay tributes to officers martyred in Anantnag encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Civil society members paid tributes to three officers who were killed in an encounter in J&K’s Anantnag. The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, DSP Humayun Bhati. The encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area of J&K’s Anantnag district.
Follow Us

All Videos

Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
play icon2:1
Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
play icon0:40
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
play icon2:56
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
play icon8:14
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid
play icon1:5
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid

Trending Videos

Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
play icon2:1
Insights on India’s Kiran MK-II fighter jet by Air Force’s Squadron leader Ashwin
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
play icon0:40
US spokesperson Margaret MacLeod wishes people on Hindi Diwas
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
play icon2:56
‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is walking with resolution of abolishing Sanatana Dharma: Anurag Thakur
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
play icon8:14
The whole of Panipat started walking on the streets. Slogans of Amar Rahe were raised.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid
play icon1:5
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets former Indian Cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Madrid