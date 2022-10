J&K: Domestic help accused of DGP Hemant Kumar’s murder arrested

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

J&K Director General of Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead at his friend’s residence. Police in a handout have ruled out the militancy angle now. The J&K police announced that his domestic help, the main accused in the case, has been arrested. The suspect is now being interrogated, police officials said.