J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag, officers from Army, Police injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Officers from the Indian Army and J&K Police were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on September 13 in the Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. School children near the area were evacuated and escorted to a safe location. They later went home with their family members. Earlier, a terrorist was gunned down in the Rajouri district in the gunfire between security forces and terrorists that began on September 12.
