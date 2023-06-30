NewsVideos
J&K: First batch of Amarnath Yatra to be flagged off from base camp in Jammu

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2023 to be flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from base camp Yatri Niwas in Jammu on June 30. Amarnath Yatra will be starting from 1st July. A large number of pilgrims have reached Jammu base camp for the Amarnath Yatra. The Pilgrims will leave for Pehalgam and Baltal under tight security. Full arrangements have been made by the administration.

