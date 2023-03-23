NewsVideos
J&K: HM Amit Shah e-inaugurates Mata Sharda Temple in Kupwara

|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara received one of the perfect blessings in the form of a temple on the first day of the Chaitra Navratri. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated the Mata Sharda Temple in Kupwara on March 22. Calling it the beginning of a ‘new dawn’, the Union Minister said that the temple will revive the Sharda culture. The temple that has been constructed by Save Sharda Committee, is now open for the devotees to visit. A large number of devotees participated in the inaugural function of the temple.

