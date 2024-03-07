NewsVideos
J&K LG Lauds Massive Turnout At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Watch: With a capacity of 35,000, Bakshi Stadium, supplemented by an extra 25,000 chairs, overflows during PM Modi's program. J&K LG Manoj Sinha extends apologies for seating limitations, emphasizing the immense love and support shown by the people of Kashmir for PM Modi.

