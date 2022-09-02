NewsVideos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign, in Jammu on September 01. The campaign is to spread awareness and put an end to the smuggling of narcotic substances from across the border. LG Sinha sought cooperation of all sections of society for the success of the 'Nasha Mukt' campaign.

Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
