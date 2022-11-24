NewsVideos

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates youth festival ‘SONZAL’ at Kashmir university

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the youth festival “SONZAL” at Kashmir university on November 24. The authorities of Kashmir university organize a nine days long festival aimed to boost the cultural and traditional activities among the youths especially students of the campus. The festival is organized by the division of youth’s affairs department of student’s welfare university of Kashmir at convocation complex at Kashmir university where the large gathering of students enjoys all the activities of the festival.

All Videos

Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day
Rahul Gandhi is with Medha Patkar that means he is anti-Gujarati: JP Nadda
Rahul Gandhi is with Medha Patkar that means he is anti-Gujarati: JP Nadda

Trending Videos

Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri
Historians create such atmosphere India was run only under Mughal rule: Assam CM HB Sarma
Kamboj briefs UNSC on achievements of CTC under India's Chairship
Odiya Film producer Akshay Parija appeares before ED for second consecutive day
Rahul Gandhi is with Medha Patkar that means he is anti-Gujarati: JP Nadda