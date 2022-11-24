J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates youth festival ‘SONZAL’ at Kashmir university

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the youth festival “SONZAL” at Kashmir university on November 24. The authorities of Kashmir university organize a nine days long festival aimed to boost the cultural and traditional activities among the youths especially students of the campus. The festival is organized by the division of youth’s affairs department of student’s welfare university of Kashmir at convocation complex at Kashmir university where the large gathering of students enjoys all the activities of the festival.