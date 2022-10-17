NewsVideos

J&K: Protests erupted in Srinagar over killing of Puran Krishan

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
People in Srinagar on October 16 protested against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit. He was killed by terrorists in Shopian on October 15.

