J&K: Security heightened in Kokernag area after Anantnag encounter

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Security beefed up in the Kokeranag area after the Anantnag encounter. Earlier on September 13, Officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the encounter. An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir.
