trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636990
NewsVideos
videoDetails

J&K: State Investigation Agency raids several areas in South Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
State Investigation Agency on July 18 conducted raids at several locations in South Kashmir. These raids were conducted in connection with the murder of a member of minority community and bank guard. Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag were the districts where the raids were conducted.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Shocking story from Bangladesh, Woman sends blood-soaked picture from Bangladesh
play icon14:12
Shocking story from Bangladesh, Woman sends blood-soaked picture from Bangladesh
Stolen, illegally sold Indian art in the US making its way back. US Envoy to India Garcetti explains
play icon5:27
Stolen, illegally sold Indian art in the US making its way back. US Envoy to India Garcetti explains
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance
play icon11:29
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
play icon3:13
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
J&K: Security forces foil another terror bid, neutralise 4 terrorists in Poonch
play icon3:1
J&K: Security forces foil another terror bid, neutralise 4 terrorists in Poonch
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Shocking story from Bangladesh, Woman sends blood-soaked picture from Bangladesh
play icon14:12
Shocking story from Bangladesh, Woman sends blood-soaked picture from Bangladesh
Stolen, illegally sold Indian art in the US making its way back. US Envoy to India Garcetti explains
play icon5:27
Stolen, illegally sold Indian art in the US making its way back. US Envoy to India Garcetti explains
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance
play icon11:29
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
play icon3:13
“The Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate” posters targetting CM Nitish Kumar put up in Bengaluru
J&K: Security forces foil another terror bid, neutralise 4 terrorists in Poonch
play icon3:1
J&K: Security forces foil another terror bid, neutralise 4 terrorists in Poonch