J&K: Terrorists fire upon two labourers in Anantnag; area cordoned off for search operation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Terrorists fired upon two labourers in Anantnag, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on July 18. The injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital. They are stated to be stable. The police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. Further details shall follow. Earlier on July 18 security forces arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam.
