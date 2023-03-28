हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
JP Nadda Addresses BJP Workers
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 28, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda has addressed BJP workers on the occasion of inauguration of BJP Residential Complex.
×
All Videos
3:34
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 28, 2023
IPL 2023: Top 7 Records Of CSK Captain MS Dhoni In IPL History | Zee News English
52:46
Taal Thok Ke: How Atiq's rivalry with Raju Pal ruined 'Don'
26:33
Deshhit: Tensions Run High In Korean Peninsula
1:16
Opposition may bring 'no confidence motion' against Speaker Om Birla
Trending Videos
3:34
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 28, 2023
IPL 2023: Top 7 Records Of CSK Captain MS Dhoni In IPL History | Zee News English
52:46
Taal Thok Ke: How Atiq's rivalry with Raju Pal ruined 'Don'
26:33
Deshhit: Tensions Run High In Korean Peninsula
1:16
Opposition may bring 'no confidence motion' against Speaker Om Birla
Breaking News,bjp hq residential complex,bjp residential complex,new residential complex,residential complex news,bjp's new residential complex,bjp residential complex delhi,residential complex hindi news,pm modi bjp residential complex,bjp residential complex in delhi,l&t workers residential complex,bjp residential complex inaugration,bjp residential complex and auditorium,chandigarh police residential complex,bjp's new residential complex inauguration,