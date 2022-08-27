Justice Uday Umesh Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath of the office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders attended the oath taking ceremony. Justice Lalit is the second CJI who has been directly elevated to the Apex court bench from the Bar.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

