Justin Bieber leaves his fans emotional, first performance after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has returned back to the stage, he left his fans in awe at the Lucca Summer Festival, Italy. This is his first performance in nearly 2 months following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:50 AM IST
