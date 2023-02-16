हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Jyotiraditya Scindia the cricket shot injures the BJP worker
|
Updated:
Feb 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra, visited the BJP worker at the hospital.
×
All Videos
Mother-Daughter duo burnt alive during demolition drive in Kanpur
8:3
Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Huge Allegation on BJP
9:50
Watch 10 Viral Statements Of Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri
20:53
Nikki Murder Case: Big Disclosure In CBI Investigation, Sahil Gehlot Makes Big Revelation
10:7
Uproar over Under-Constructed Mosque in Banda
Trending Videos
Mother-Daughter duo burnt alive during demolition drive in Kanpur
8:3
Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Huge Allegation on BJP
9:50
Watch 10 Viral Statements Of Bageshwar Dham's Baba Dhirendra Shastri
20:53
Nikki Murder Case: Big Disclosure In CBI Investigation, Sahil Gehlot Makes Big Revelation
10:7
Uproar over Under-Constructed Mosque in Banda