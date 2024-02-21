trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723396
K.T. Rama Rao's Intervention Leads To Homecoming: Five Residents Of Rajanna Sircilla District Return After 18 Years In Dubai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
In a heartwarming turn of events, five residents from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district have returned home after spending 18 years in imprisonment in Dubai. The intervention of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao played a crucial role in facilitating their release and reunion with their families in Hyderabad, Telangana.

