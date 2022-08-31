NewsVideos

Kamal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport

Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 over a controversial tweet from 2020. He was arrested as soon as he landed at Mumbai airport. As per Mumbai Police, he will be presented before Borivali Court today. An FIR has also been registered against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 over a controversial tweet from 2020. He was arrested as soon as he landed at Mumbai airport. As per Mumbai Police, he will be presented before Borivali Court today. An FIR has also been registered against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

All Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs

Trending Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs