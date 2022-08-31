Kamal R Khan arrested at Mumbai airport

Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 over a controversial tweet from 2020. He was arrested as soon as he landed at Mumbai airport. As per Mumbai Police, he will be presented before Borivali Court today. An FIR has also been registered against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

