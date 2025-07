videoDetails

Kamaljeet Sehrawat makes huge remark on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

The country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given information about Operation Sindoor in the Parliament. He has answered every question about this military operation. He has told how Pakistan was given a befitting reply within 22 minutes.