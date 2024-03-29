Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kangana Ranaut: "I'm Your Sister, Your Daughter; Everyone is My Family" - Lok Sabha elections 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
During a roadshow in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut reassures the crowd, stating, "I'm your sister, your daughter; everyone is my family." By emphasizing a familial connection, Ranaut aims to establish rapport with the people, transcending her celebrity status and fostering a sense of kinship as she engages with voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

All Videos

Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Play Icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
Play Icon03:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
Play Icon05:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Trending 'Fruit Samosa' Vlog By Influencer
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
play icon19:57
Mukhtar Ansari's Post-mortem underway in Banda by panel of five doctors
Sunita Kejriwal Launches
play icon3:31
Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
play icon5:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral