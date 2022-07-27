NewsVideos

Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's a wrap up of how devotees went onto the spiritual annual trek Zee English

It is that time of the year when Kanwariyas or Shiva devotees take on the arduous journey. With crores of devotees on the road, we explore various colours of Kanwar and the spirit they bring to North India.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
