Kanwariyas Protest Outside Jaipur Police Station In Rajasthan, Against Seizure Of DJ Vehicle

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Kanwariyas staged a protest outside a police station in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on July 16. They staged the protest after police personnel seized their DJ vehicle from the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway. DJ vehicle was seized by police near Bagru village in Jaipur.
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
The Indian Army And J&K Police Conduct Search Operation In the Poonch Area Along The LOC
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Flood like situation in Rajasthan's Ajmer due to heavy rain
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to continue for two days in Bengaluru
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers In Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple
