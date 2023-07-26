trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640782
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Cheetal Helicopters, MIG 29 Participated In Flypast In Ladakh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a flypast was held over the Kargil War Memorial on July 26, 2023. Three Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Army and four MIG 29 aircraft took part in the flypast
