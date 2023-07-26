trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640679
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Defence Minister, CDS, Tri Services Chiefs Honor The Kargil War Heroes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh. Tributes were paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.
